Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 World Cup exit

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons will leave his post after the upcoming Test series with Australia in the wake of the team's disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign, Cricket West Indies said Monday.

A statement from CWI said Simmons would step down after overseeing the West Indies' two-Test series against Australia, which gets under way in Perth on 30 November.

The announcement follows the West Indies' humiliating first round exit from the T20 World Cup, which was sealed after a nine-wicket thrashing by Ireland in Hobart on Friday. The team also suffered an embarrassing loss to Scotland.