Nahid and Rishad to exit PSL amid India-Pakistan tensions

Bangladesh cricketers Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain are returning home early from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid growing security concerns following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source confirmed the development, saying that despite earlier assurances of safety from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the decision was made in response to the players' requests to leave the tournament.

The BCB has already begun arrangements to facilitate their safe return.