Nahid and Rishad to exit PSL amid India-Pakistan tensions
Bangladesh cricketers Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain are returning home early from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid growing security concerns following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source confirmed the development, saying that despite earlier assurances of safety from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the decision was made in response to the players' requests to leave the tournament.
The BCB has already begun arrangements to facilitate their safe return.
Concerns escalated further after a drone strike near Rawalpindi Stadium just hours before a scheduled match. The incident prompted the PCB to relocate remaining matches away from the venue.
Reports indicate that nearly 40 foreign players met with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi following the attack, but many remained unconvinced by the board's reassurances.
Nahid and Rishad, who were representing Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars respectively, communicated their desire to return home directly to the BCB.
Their decision comes as anxiety rises among players in the wake of continued drone activity following last week's missile strikes.
Their departure also casts fresh uncertainty over Bangladesh's own upcoming tour of Pakistan, where the national team is scheduled to play a five-match T20 series later this month.