Nawaz sparks Pakistan to five-wicket ODI win over West Indies

Pakistan won the toss and sent the hosts in to bat first, a choice that paid quick dividends when Brandon King was taken for four on the fifth ball of the opening over, bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi -- his first of four wickets -- and caught by Babar Azam off stump.

Lewis exited on the last ball of the 19th over, bowled by Saim Ayub and caught by Afridi.

West Indies captain Hope was bowled by Afridi and caught by Rizwan on the second ball of the 41st over, leaving the hosts on 200 for five.

Romario Shepherd, was sent off on four on the last ball of the 43rd over.

Chase made the third half-century for the West Indies with a boundary but went out on the next ball, caught by Azam and bowled by Naseem Shah, who also bowled out Gudakesh Motie and Jediah Blades on the last two Pakistan deliveries.