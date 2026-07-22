Extra bounce behind Bangladesh's batting woes in Zimbabwe: Ashraful

Bangladesh suffered an innings defeat in the one-off Test before going on to lose the ODI series. They did, however, return home from Zimbabwe with the T20I series win.

Throughout the tour, Bangladesh's batters struggled against Zimbabwe's pace attack. Despite the change in formats, their batting woes remained the same.

Many have blamed the batting unit for the disappointing tour, and batting coach Mohammad Ashraful has accepted responsibility. He believes the batters failed to adapt to the extra bounce offered by Zimbabwean pitches.

Speaking to reporters at the airport after the team's return home today, Ashraful said, "There was extra bounce, and it took us some time to adjust to it. We didn't play well in the Test match. By the third ODI, we had adapted. I believe we can prepare in a similar way ahead of the 2027 World Cup."