UAE thrash Bangladesh in 3rd T20I to seal historic series win

The United Arab Emirates created a history by securing the three-match T20 International against Bangladesh after thrashing the visitors by seven wickets in the series deciding third game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh recovered from the early collapse to post 162-9 but that was not enough to stop the UAE juggernaut. Their batters came up with unwavering resolve to gun down the target in emphatic fashion, reaching 166-3 in 19.1 overs.

Bangladesh won the first game by 27 runs before losing the second one by two wickets.