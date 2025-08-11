West Indies level ODI series with Pakistan as Chase stars

The West Indies beat Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday as Roston Chase and Justin Greaves led the charge with the bat to level the one-day series between the sides.

Chase had 49 runs and Greaves was not out for 26 with a thrilling selection of fours and sixes in a game shortened by rain delays in Tarouba.

Earlier, West Indies' poor start was steadied by Sherfane Rutherford's 33-ball 45 to put the home side back in the driving seat.