West Indies level ODI series with Pakistan as Chase stars

AFP
Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
Roston Chase of West Indies hits 4 during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025AFP

The West Indies beat Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday as Roston Chase and Justin Greaves led the charge with the bat to level the one-day series between the sides.

Chase had 49 runs and Greaves was not out for 26 with a thrilling selection of fours and sixes in a game shortened by rain delays in Tarouba.

Earlier, West Indies' poor start was steadied by Sherfane Rutherford's 33-ball 45 to put the home side back in the driving seat.

Chase sealed the deal by steering a delivery from Hasan Ali through cover for four and he punched the air in celebration.

"I'm happy with the win. We had to come in and level the series, so very pleased," Chase, who was named man of the match, said.

The decisive third match of the series takes place at the same venue on Tuesday.

