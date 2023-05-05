Record-breaking Azam lifts Pakistan to 334-6 in fourth ODI

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Friday became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 one-day international runs to lift his team to 334-6 in the fourth match against New Zealand in Karachi.

The 28-year-old beat South African Hashim Amla's record during his 117-ball 107 for his 18th ODI hundred after New Zealand won the toss and sent the home team in to bat at National Stadium.

When Azam reached 19 in his 97th innings in 99 one-day internationals he completed 5,000 runs, improving on Amla's feat of reaching the milestone in 101 innings from 104 matches.

Azam added 50 for the second wicket with Shan Masood (44), 127 for the fourth wicket with Agha Salman (58) and another 41 for the sixth with Iftikhar Ahmed who scored 28.