Najmul ruled out of Asian Games, returning home
Najmul Hossain will miss the Asian Games cricket competition due to illness, with the experienced left-handed batter returning home with a fever.
Najmul was examined by the Bangladesh Games contingent, BCB physicians and the local medical team. They subsequently advised that he would not be able to play in the Asian Games because of his physical weakness. The BCB later confirmed the matter in a press release.
Earlier, Bangladesh team physiotherapist Bayezidul Islam said in an audio message that Najmul had been running a fever since arriving at the Games and that it had not subsided even after four days.
“Shanto (Najmul Hossain) has had a fever since we arrived here. It has already been four days, but the fever has not come down. Although it is a mild fever, tests here have found evidence of an infection. However, he has tested negative for influenza and Covid-19. Given his physical weakness, there is no possibility of him playing in these Games. So he is returning home,” Bayezidul said.
Najmul, who is the Bangladesh Test captain, is scheduled to return home tomorrow. He had returned to Bangladesh’s T20I side through the Asian Games after an absence of more than a year. He last played in the format against the United Arab Emirates in May last year.
Bangladesh will face Malaysia in the Asian Games cricket quarter-final tomorrow. The match will be played in Nishin, Japan, starting at 11am Bangladesh time.