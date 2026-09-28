Najmul ruled out of Asian Games, returning home

Najmul Hossain will miss the Asian Games cricket competition due to illness, with the experienced left-handed batter returning home with a fever.

Najmul was examined by the Bangladesh Games contingent, BCB physicians and the local medical team. They subsequently advised that he would not be able to play in the Asian Games because of his physical weakness. The BCB later confirmed the matter in a press release.

Earlier, Bangladesh team physiotherapist Bayezidul Islam said in an audio message that Najmul had been running a fever since arriving at the Games and that it had not subsided even after four days.