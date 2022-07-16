Ben Stokes to miss T20I series against SA and The Hundred competition

Yorkshire batter Jonathan Bairstow is included in the T20I squad after he was rested for the India series.
England ODI squad:
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.
England T20I squad:
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.