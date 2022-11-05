England into semis as Australia eliminated

Ben Stokes hit a gutsy unbeaten 42 as England made the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals on Saturday with a tense four wicket win over Sri Lanka, shattering the hopes of defending champions Australia whose title defence is now over.

England needed to win to make the last four from Group 1 alongside already-qualified New Zealand, and they achieved the feat in a nail-biting finish with two balls to spare.

If they had lost, Australia would have gone through.

Sri Lanka looked on track for a big total when they reached 80-2 after 10 overs, but the aggressive Pathum Nissanka was out for 67 and they crumbled to 141-8 with Mark Wood taking 3-26.