Rony in place of Tamim

The 32-year old Rony was with Bangladesh team in the last series when he made his ODI debut against Ireland in the last match of the series at Chelmsford. He was run out for four off 14 balls.

But he was not included in the squad against Afghanistan in the ongoing series. Now, with the sudden retirement of Tamim he got another chance.

Bangladesh lost the rain-interrupted first match against Afghanistan on Wednesday and skipper Tamim called an impromptu press conference on Thursday to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Bangladesh will play the second match of the series on Saturday and the final match will take place on 11th.