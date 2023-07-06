Opening batter Rony Talukder got a call up in Bangladesh team for the last two one-day matches of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. The selectors decided to call Rony in place of Tamim Iqbal who announced his retirement earlier on Thursday. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin confirmed the inclusion of Rony.
The right-handed batter, who is in Chattogram for the forthcoming T20 series, joined the team. Apart from Rony three other players- Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain and Rishad Ahmed- who are in the T20 squad, have also joined the team.
The 32-year old Rony was with Bangladesh team in the last series when he made his ODI debut against Ireland in the last match of the series at Chelmsford. He was run out for four off 14 balls.
But he was not included in the squad against Afghanistan in the ongoing series. Now, with the sudden retirement of Tamim he got another chance.
Bangladesh lost the rain-interrupted first match against Afghanistan on Wednesday and skipper Tamim called an impromptu press conference on Thursday to announce his retirement from international cricket.
Bangladesh will play the second match of the series on Saturday and the final match will take place on 11th.