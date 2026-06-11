Australia collapse to record 0 for 3 as Bangladesh tighten grip on series

Australia slumped to a historic three wickets for no runs in the second One Day International against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka today, Thursday, recording the earliest three-wicket collapse in their 1,024-match ODI history.

The visitors’ nightmare start left them reeling at 0 for 3 before eventually reaching 37 for 4 at the end of the first 10 overs, as Bangladesh’s pace attack produced a devastating new-ball spell that stunned one of world cricket’s most successful sides.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman combined to dismantle Australia’s top order in extraordinary fashion.