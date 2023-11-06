Bangladesh opt to field first against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh won toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their penultimate match of World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Bangladesh have already been eliminated from the race of semifinals standing at ninth in the ten-team table with only one win and six defeats while Sri Lanka are currently seventh in the table with four points from seven matches.

Bangladesh make one change in the squad as Tanzid Tamim replaces Mustafizur Rahman. Sri Lanka bring in Dhananjaya and Kusal Perera for Karunaratne and Hemantha.