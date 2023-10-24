Live end 39 minutes ago

Mahmudullah scores ton amidst 149-run defeat

  • Bangladesh 184-8 after 40 overs 
  • Bangladesh reach 200
08: 53 , Oct 24

Hendricks dropped at 0

Tanzid Hassan dropped Hendricks off Mehidy Hasan Miraz at slip. The fielder could not adjust to the pace of the ball that came quickly to him and conceded two runs.

08: 55 , Oct 24

South Africa 25/0 after 5 overs

Both Quinton de Kock and Reza Hendricks on 12

08: 59 , Oct 24

Hendricks bowled by Shoriful 

Over 6.1: Shoriful bowls an inswinger and Hendricks failed to read that to get out for 12. South Africa 33/1.

09: 05 , Oct 24

Mehidy gets his first 

Mehidy bowls a straight delivery that beats the batter and hit plumb in front. Batter did not even bother to review. South Africa 36-2.

09: 11 , Oct 24

Four from Markram 

Markram gets off the mark with a four against Shoriful. South Africa 41-2 after 9 overs.

09: 14 , Oct 24

South Africa 44-2 after 10 overs 

The first 10 overs belong to Bangladesh. Miraz standout conceding just 19 off five overs

09: 18 , Oct 24

Markram welcomes Shakib with four 

After conceding just one in first five balls, Shakib conceded four against Markram in the last ball of his first over.

09: 18 , Oct 24

South Africa reach 50

De kock pushes Miraz to cover for a single. South Africa 50-2 after 11.4 overs

09: 34 , Oct 24

South Africa 67-2 after 15 overs 

Six off Shakib by de Kock in the first ball but the over yielded just seven

09: 41 , Oct 24

De kock reaches 50 off 47 balls 

De kock strikes second boundary off the Hasan Mahmud over to reach half century. South Africa 92-2 after 18 overs.

09: 54 , Oct 24

South Africa reach 100

De cock picks up a single against Nasum. South Africa 100-2 after 21.2 overs

09: 59 , Oct 24

de Cock hits Mahmudullah for six

Fourth spinner Mahmudullah started off with just three in his first over but de Cock took on him

10: 03 , Oct 24

Just three of Nasum over 

Nasum conceded just three singles in the 23rd over. South Africa 116-2.

10: 13 , Oct 24

South Africa 131-2 after 25 overs

De kock and Markram partnership reaches 95

10: 14 , Oct 24

De Kock- Markram stand 100, Markram reaches 50

Markram hits Miraz to backward point for four to reach his 50. The partnership gets past 100.

10: 24 , Oct 24

South Africa reach 150 in 28.1 overs

De Kock reverse sweeps Shakib to pick up a boundary. He is into 80s.

10: 33 , Oct 24

South Africa 165-2 after 30 overs 

De Kock on 90 not out

10: 36 , Oct 24

Shakib dismisses Markram 

The right-handed batter tried a one-handed lofted shot but holed at the extra cover by Litton to get out for 60 off 69. Shakib breaks 131-run stand. South Africa 167-3 in 30.4 overs

10: 44 , Oct 24

klassen hits Shakib six 

Over 32.2: Shakib pitched short and Klassen dispatched it over the deep mid-wicket. South Africa 181-3

10: 52 , Oct 24

Shoriful gives away just two in the 34th over 

South Africa 186-3

10: 52 , Oct 24

De kock scores 100

De Kock pushes Nasum Ahmed delivery, first ball of the 35th over, for a single to reach three-figures. He took 101 balls to reach the milestone. His third century in the tournament.

11: 04 , Oct 24

South Africa reach 200

Seven runs scored from the 36th over bowled by Shoriful. South Africa 203-3.

11: 14 , Oct 24

De Kock survives

After hitting Miraz for four through extra cover, De Kock attempted a reverse sweep just to get a top edge. But Litton, the fielder at cover, failed to reach the catch.

11: 22 , Oct 24

Klassen welcomes Mahmud with a six and four 

Hassan Mahmud, who conceded 22 off his first two overs, is welcomed with a six and four in his second and third ball of the 40th over.

11: 26 , Oct 24

South Africa 238-3 after 40 overs 

Hasan concedes 11 off the over

11: 31 , Oct 24

South Africa reach 250 

Over 41.2: Klassen drives Mustafiz to long off for a single.

11: 38 , Oct 24

De Kock welcomes Shakib with a six

Shakib bowls a wide before de Kock hits him straight over his head

11: 39 , Oct 24

De Kock get past 150

6,4,6 in consecutive balls

11: 40 , Oct 24

Shakib concedes 22 in 43rd over

South Africa 283-3

11: 45 , Oct 24

The partnership reaches 133 off 80 balls 

Two fours from de Kock and a six for Klassen against Shoriful

11: 48 , Oct 24

Klassen reaches 50 

South Africa 308-3 after 44.3 overs

11: 54 , Oct 24

Kock dismissed by Hasan 

Over 45.1: Hasan Mahmud bowls a low fulltoss. De Kock tried to slice over the backward point but the fielder Nasum held him. Cock made 174 off 140 with 15 fours and seven sixes

12: 00 , Oct 24

Six and four for Klassen

Klassen taking on Mustafiz

12: 02 , Oct 24

Mustafiz concedes 20 

South Africa reaches 337/4 after 47 overs

12: 07 , Oct 24

Hasan gives away 12

Klassen hit a six in the second ball but Hasan was tight in remaining balls

12: 12 , Oct 24

Shoriful gives away 19 

South African batters are in the top gear

12: 15 , Oct 24

Hasan dismissed Klassen 

Klassen caught at deep by Mahmudullah for 90 off 49. South Africa 374-5

12: 21 , Oct 24

Hasan removes Klassen and gave 14 off the over 

South Africa put up a huge total

13: 15 , Oct 24

Steady start from openers 

Openers took a steady approach chasing the humongous target. Bangladesh 19-0 after 5 overs. Asking rate got past 8.

13: 26 , Oct 24

Bangladesh lose two wickets in consecutive balls 

Similar dismissals for both the left-handed batters. Tanzid tried to pull but found an edge off Jansen to wicketkeeper Klassen down the leg to get out for 12. Najmul nicked one down the leg to be caught behind for a first ball duck. Bangladesh 30-2 after 6.2 overs.

13: 31 , Oct 24

Shakib out for one 

Lizaad Williams bowled a sharp delivery outside off Shakib poked and Klassen did the rest. Bangladesh 31-3 after 7.2 overs.

13: 50 , Oct 24

Bangladesh 35-3 after 10 overs 

Opener Litton not out on 12

13: 55 , Oct 24

Mushfiq out for 8

Mushfiq tried to upper cut Coetzee but got holed at the deep third man. Bangladesh 42-4.

14: 37 , Oct 24

Litton out for 22 

Litton's agonising innings of 44 balls comes to an end. Rabada hit him plumb in front but the batter asked for a review. Bangladesh 58-5 after 15 overs

14: 43 , Oct 24

Miraz dismissed for 11

Miraz tried to slog sweep Maharaj but got holed at deep midwicket

15: 01 , Oct 24

Bangladesh get past 100

After surviving a review Mahmudullah hits Coetzee for a crisp boundary that takes Bangladesh past 100

15: 10 , Oct 24

Nasum caught and bowled by Coetzee 

Nasum out for run a ball 19. He made highest 41-run stand with Mahmudullah. Bangladesh 122/7 after 28.3 overs

15: 38 , Oct 24

Mahmudullah scores 50 

Amidst the wreckage the old guard showed his resilience to reach the milestone. His first fifty in ODI this year, 28th in career.

15: 44 , Oct 24

Hasan Mahmud out for 15

Mahmud tried a big shot but got a top edge off Rabada and Coetzee holds the easy high catch. Bangladesh 159-8.

16: 03 , Oct 24

Bangladesh 184-8 after 40 overs 

Mahmudullah on 74

16: 12 , Oct 24

Bangladesh reach 200

Mahmudullah got caught off a no ball and ran a single. Bangladesh reach 200 off 41.2 overs. Mahmudullah on 88

16: 27 , Oct 24

Mahmudullah scores 100

He dabs Rabada to onside for the pivotal single. He scores his third World Cup century off 104 balls.

16: 32 , Oct 24

Mahmudullah out for run a ball Nelson 

Mahmudullah was held at wide long off by Jansen off Coetzee. He struck 11 fours and four sixes in his run-a-ball 111.

16: 37 , Oct 24

Bangladesh all out for 133 

Miller holds Mustafiz off Williams. Bangladesh bundled out for 233.