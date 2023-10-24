Mahmudullah scores ton amidst 149-run defeat

- Bangladesh 184-8 after 40 overs
Hendricks dropped at 0
Tanzid Hassan dropped Hendricks off Mehidy Hasan Miraz at slip. The fielder could not adjust to the pace of the ball that came quickly to him and conceded two runs.
South Africa 25/0 after 5 overs
Both Quinton de Kock and Reza Hendricks on 12
Hendricks bowled by Shoriful
Over 6.1: Shoriful bowls an inswinger and Hendricks failed to read that to get out for 12. South Africa 33/1.
Mehidy gets his first
Mehidy bowls a straight delivery that beats the batter and hit plumb in front. Batter did not even bother to review. South Africa 36-2.
Four from Markram
Markram gets off the mark with a four against Shoriful. South Africa 41-2 after 9 overs.
South Africa 44-2 after 10 overs
The first 10 overs belong to Bangladesh. Miraz standout conceding just 19 off five overs
Markram welcomes Shakib with four
After conceding just one in first five balls, Shakib conceded four against Markram in the last ball of his first over.
South Africa reach 50
De kock pushes Miraz to cover for a single. South Africa 50-2 after 11.4 overs
South Africa 67-2 after 15 overs
Six off Shakib by de Kock in the first ball but the over yielded just seven
De kock reaches 50 off 47 balls
De kock strikes second boundary off the Hasan Mahmud over to reach half century. South Africa 92-2 after 18 overs.
South Africa reach 100
De cock picks up a single against Nasum. South Africa 100-2 after 21.2 overs
de Cock hits Mahmudullah for six
Fourth spinner Mahmudullah started off with just three in his first over but de Cock took on him
Just three of Nasum over
Nasum conceded just three singles in the 23rd over. South Africa 116-2.
South Africa 131-2 after 25 overs
De kock and Markram partnership reaches 95
De Kock- Markram stand 100, Markram reaches 50
Markram hits Miraz to backward point for four to reach his 50. The partnership gets past 100.
South Africa reach 150 in 28.1 overs
De Kock reverse sweeps Shakib to pick up a boundary. He is into 80s.
South Africa 165-2 after 30 overs
De Kock on 90 not out
Shakib dismisses Markram
The right-handed batter tried a one-handed lofted shot but holed at the extra cover by Litton to get out for 60 off 69. Shakib breaks 131-run stand. South Africa 167-3 in 30.4 overs
klassen hits Shakib six
Over 32.2: Shakib pitched short and Klassen dispatched it over the deep mid-wicket. South Africa 181-3
Shoriful gives away just two in the 34th over
South Africa 186-3
De kock scores 100
De Kock pushes Nasum Ahmed delivery, first ball of the 35th over, for a single to reach three-figures. He took 101 balls to reach the milestone. His third century in the tournament.
South Africa reach 200
Seven runs scored from the 36th over bowled by Shoriful. South Africa 203-3.
De Kock survives
After hitting Miraz for four through extra cover, De Kock attempted a reverse sweep just to get a top edge. But Litton, the fielder at cover, failed to reach the catch.
Klassen welcomes Mahmud with a six and four
Hassan Mahmud, who conceded 22 off his first two overs, is welcomed with a six and four in his second and third ball of the 40th over.
South Africa 238-3 after 40 overs
Hasan concedes 11 off the over
South Africa reach 250
Over 41.2: Klassen drives Mustafiz to long off for a single.
De Kock welcomes Shakib with a six
Shakib bowls a wide before de Kock hits him straight over his head
De Kock get past 150
6,4,6 in consecutive balls
Shakib concedes 22 in 43rd over
South Africa 283-3
The partnership reaches 133 off 80 balls
Two fours from de Kock and a six for Klassen against Shoriful
Klassen reaches 50
South Africa 308-3 after 44.3 overs
Kock dismissed by Hasan
Over 45.1: Hasan Mahmud bowls a low fulltoss. De Kock tried to slice over the backward point but the fielder Nasum held him. Cock made 174 off 140 with 15 fours and seven sixes
Six and four for Klassen
Klassen taking on Mustafiz
Mustafiz concedes 20
South Africa reaches 337/4 after 47 overs
Hasan gives away 12
Klassen hit a six in the second ball but Hasan was tight in remaining balls
Shoriful gives away 19
South African batters are in the top gear
Hasan dismissed Klassen
Klassen caught at deep by Mahmudullah for 90 off 49. South Africa 374-5
Hasan removes Klassen and gave 14 off the over
South Africa put up a huge total
Steady start from openers
Openers took a steady approach chasing the humongous target. Bangladesh 19-0 after 5 overs. Asking rate got past 8.
Bangladesh lose two wickets in consecutive balls
Similar dismissals for both the left-handed batters. Tanzid tried to pull but found an edge off Jansen to wicketkeeper Klassen down the leg to get out for 12. Najmul nicked one down the leg to be caught behind for a first ball duck. Bangladesh 30-2 after 6.2 overs.
Shakib out for one
Lizaad Williams bowled a sharp delivery outside off Shakib poked and Klassen did the rest. Bangladesh 31-3 after 7.2 overs.
Bangladesh 35-3 after 10 overs
Opener Litton not out on 12
Mushfiq out for 8
Mushfiq tried to upper cut Coetzee but got holed at the deep third man. Bangladesh 42-4.
Litton out for 22
Litton's agonising innings of 44 balls comes to an end. Rabada hit him plumb in front but the batter asked for a review. Bangladesh 58-5 after 15 overs
Miraz dismissed for 11
Miraz tried to slog sweep Maharaj but got holed at deep midwicket
Bangladesh get past 100
After surviving a review Mahmudullah hits Coetzee for a crisp boundary that takes Bangladesh past 100
Nasum caught and bowled by Coetzee
Nasum out for run a ball 19. He made highest 41-run stand with Mahmudullah. Bangladesh 122/7 after 28.3 overs
Mahmudullah scores 50
Amidst the wreckage the old guard showed his resilience to reach the milestone. His first fifty in ODI this year, 28th in career.
Hasan Mahmud out for 15
Mahmud tried a big shot but got a top edge off Rabada and Coetzee holds the easy high catch. Bangladesh 159-8.
Bangladesh 184-8 after 40 overs
Mahmudullah on 74
Bangladesh reach 200
Mahmudullah got caught off a no ball and ran a single. Bangladesh reach 200 off 41.2 overs. Mahmudullah on 88
Mahmudullah scores 100
He dabs Rabada to onside for the pivotal single. He scores his third World Cup century off 104 balls.
Mahmudullah out for run a ball Nelson
Mahmudullah was held at wide long off by Jansen off Coetzee. He struck 11 fours and four sixes in his run-a-ball 111.
Bangladesh all out for 133
Miller holds Mustafiz off Williams. Bangladesh bundled out for 233.