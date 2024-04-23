Jaiswal ton powers toppers Rajasthan to big IPL win

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck form with an unbeaten 104 as Rajasthan Royals consolidated their position at the top of the IPL table with a nine-wicket thrashing of Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Medium-pace bowler Sandeep Sharma took 5-18 to help restrict Mumbai to 179-9 after Yuzvendra Chahal claimed an IPL first of 200 wickets at Rajasthan's home ground in Jaipur.

Jaiswal, a left-handed opener whose previous best this season was 39, steered the team home in 18.4 overs in an innings interrupted by rain.

"I really enjoyed from the start and I made sure I was watching the ball properly and playing proper cricketing shots," said Jaiswal.

"I'm trying to do what I am doing well, some days it comes good and some days it doesn't, I'm not thinking much."

Rajasthan, who won the inaugural IPL in 2008 under late Australian hero Shane Warne, registered their seventh win in eight matches.