Asian Games
Mustafizur’s costly over ends Bangladesh’s gold hopes
Bangladesh’s hopes of winning the men’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games ended on Thursday after Pakistan beat them by six wickets in a rain-shortened semifinal.
Bangladesh made 111 for seven in 13 overs after being sent in, but Pakistan chased down the target with nine balls to spare, reaching 112 for four in 11.3 overs.
The match was still evenly poised when Pakistan needed 36 runs from the last four overs with four wickets in hand.
But Mustafizur Rahman’s second over changed the game. The left-arm pacer conceded 23 runs, including five boundaries, leaving Pakistan needing only 13 from the final three overs.
Abdul Samad struck an unbeaten 30 off 15 balls and Hasan Nawaz made 27 not out off 22 as Pakistan completed the chase comfortably.
Bangladesh had made a strong start with the ball, reducing Pakistan to 17 for two in two overs. Mehidi Hasan removed Sahibzada Farhan before Nasum Ahmed dismissed Maz Sadaqat.
Saim Ayub then added 21 off 12 balls before Mustafizur had him caught off the final delivery of his first over. Mustafizur finished with one wicket but conceded 41 runs in his two overs.
Rishad Hossain and Mehidi took one wicket each for Bangladesh.
Earlier, Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh with 42 off 25 balls, hitting four sixes and two fours. He came to the crease after Bangladesh had slipped to 21 for three.
Saif Hasan made 19 off 17 balls and Mosaddek Hossain scored 11, while Mehidi remained unbeaten on eight from four balls.
Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets for 26 runs for Pakistan.
Bangladesh will play for the bronze medal on Sunday against the loser of Thursday’s second semifinal between India and Sri Lanka.