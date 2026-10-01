Mustafizur’s costly over ends Bangladesh’s gold hopes

Bangladesh’s hopes of winning the men’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games ended on Thursday after Pakistan beat them by six wickets in a rain-shortened semifinal.

Bangladesh made 111 for seven in 13 overs after being sent in, but Pakistan chased down the target with nine balls to spare, reaching 112 for four in 11.3 overs.

The match was still evenly poised when Pakistan needed 36 runs from the last four overs with four wickets in hand.