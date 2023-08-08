Bangladesh cricketers click photos with trophy of their dreams

The Bangladesh team cricketers got on the makeshift stage at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and were waiting for the coveted ICC World Cup trophy to arrive with hundreds of reporters and photo journalists present to capture the moment.

A little while later, Mushfiqur Rahim, beaming from ear to ear, arrived at the stage with the World Cup trophy in hand. The arrival of the trophy lit up a gloomy day in Mirpur. The content creators of the ICC captured that moment.

The members of the national team then clicked a few group photos with the World Cup trophy. After taking the pictures, most of the cricketers resumed training. However, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Rishad Hossain stuck around on stage for a while.