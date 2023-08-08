Bangladesh cricketers click photos with trophy of their dreams

The Bangladesh team cricketers got on the makeshift stage at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and were waiting for the coveted ICC World Cup trophy to arrive with hundreds of reporters and photo journalists present to capture the moment.
A little while later, Mushfiqur Rahim, beaming from ear to ear, arrived at the stage with the World Cup trophy in hand. The arrival of the trophy lit up a gloomy day in Mirpur. The content creators of the ICC captured that moment.
The members of the national team then clicked a few group photos with the World Cup trophy. After taking the pictures, most of the cricketers resumed training. However, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Rishad Hossain stuck around on stage for a while.
Taskin closely inspected the trophy while Tanzim clicked pictures of Shamim with the trophy. Shamim even snuck in a kiss on the trophy while taking photos. Tanzim also clicked photos of Tanzid and Rishad with the trophy. Tanzim then clicked a selfie with the cup.
Later, Mushfiq, Taskin and spin bowling coach Rangana Herath gave brief interviews to the ICC content creators. Mushfiq spoke about the wealth of experience in the Bangladesh team and how he believed this experience will work as an advantage for the team in the World Cup.
Taskin then spoke highly of the current pace attack. When asked to give three reasons for why Bangladesh will do well in the World Cup, he listed – team effort, sincerity and hard work.
Later, the trophy was taken to centre of the Mirpur stadium. After a photo session there, the groundsmen took photos with the trophy. BKSP’s cricket department’s students also got a chance to take photos with the World Cup trophy at the media plaza. The women’s team cricketers also took photos with the trophy.
Among the former cricketers, national team selector Habibul Bashar took photos with the trophy. He told the media, “I feel really fortunate that I got to hold the trophy. It had always been a dream. If I can hold the trophy after we win it, it will feel even more special. I can sense an excitement, it feels that today the World Cup begins for us.”
Bashar is really optimistic about the Bangladesh team’s chances in the World Cup, “We start every World Cup with hope. Gradually, that hope is getting bigger. The aspirations are changing every time.
Not just me, this time around everyone is hoping for something more. Because we have been playing excellent cricket in the 50-over format in the past two years.”
On 9 August, on the third and final day of the ICC World Cup trophy tour in Bangladesh, the trophy will be kept on display for the fans at the Bashundhara Shopping Complex from 11:00am to 8:00pm.