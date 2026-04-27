Hridoy, Shamim script Bangladesh victory against NZ

Hridoy remained unbeaten on 51 off 27 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. He stitched together two crucial partnerships-57 runs with Parvez Hossain Emon for the fourth wicket and an unbroken 49 with Shamim Patwari for the fifth-to steer the side home comfortably.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, the only member in New Zealand's squad for Bangladesh series from their World Cup campaign led the side's bowling effort with 2-40, helping reduce the hosts to 77-3 in the 11th over and briefly raising hopes of a comeback.

However, Hridoy's counterattack, aided initially by Emon's brisk 28 off 14 balls and later by Patwari's unbeaten 31 off 13, brought the required rate under control.