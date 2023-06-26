Netherlands stun West Indies in Super Over

Two-time champions West Indies face an almighty task to qualify for the ICC World Cup after losing to the Netherlands in a thrilling final group game decided by a super over Monday.

Nicholas Pooran’s second hundred of the qualifiers propelled West Indies to a commanding 374-6, but Teja Nidamanuru hit 111 in reply and the Dutch needed one from the final ball for victory.

Jason Holder took a brilliant catch to deny Logan van Beek as the scores finished tied, but Van Beek blasted Holder for 30 runs in the super over to set up a remarkable win in Harare.