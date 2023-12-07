Cricket

Rain washes out second day in Bangladesh, NZ Test

AFP
Dhaka
The covered pitch is pictured as rain delays the second day play of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 7 December, 2023AFP

Rain washed out the second day of play without a ball being bowled Thursday in the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Match officials called an end to the day at around 2:00 pm local time (0800 GMT) with the weather showing no signs of improvement.

Fifteen wickets fell in the first day with the tourists trailing by 117 after being held to 55-5 at stumps.

Bangladesh opted to bat first and were all out for 172 runs in their first innings.

The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 after a 150-run win in the opening Test in Sylhet.

