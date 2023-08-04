Tamim didn’t want to be ‘selfish’

Tamim Iqbal spoke first in the press conference on Thursday night and in just few short sentences he declared that his tenure as the captain of the Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) team has come to an end.
He explained that he took this decision with the best interest of the ODI team in mind. One of the hundreds of journalists present at the press conference which was held at the garage of the Gulshan residence of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan then asked, “You’re stepping down just as the captain, right?”
Tamim replied, “I’ve stepped down as captain.” He also clarified that he took the decision to step down because of his injury.
All this happened after a meeting between Tamim, Nazmul Hassan and cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus at the board president’s residence.
In the press conference, Tamim was asked about his tenure as the Bangladesh captain. Tamim with a sense of pride said, “It was an incredible journey. My results will speak for itself. I’ve done well. But if I had remained as captain, that would’ve been selfish. Those who know me, know that I always put the team ahead of myself.”
We’ve told everyone Tamim will be our captain till the World Cup. But he has taken this decision himself. Right now, I can’t tell you anything about who will be the next captain.Nazmul Hassan, BCB president
The records do speak favourably of Tamim as a captain. Under his leadership, Bangladesh have played 37 matches and won 21. The Tigers also finished third in the ICC ODI Super League.
But when a journalist asked what effect will his decision to step down just two months before the World Cup have on the team, Tamim smiled and replied, “You will say that for me.”
After building the team for nearly three years as the captain for the World Cup, Tamim will now become a general member of that squad. Tamim said that he is ready to return to his pre-captaincy days, “If I get an opportunity in the XI, I will try to help the captain in any way possible.”
After discussing it with the BCB president and Jalal (Yunus) bhai, I’ve decided to step down as the ODI captain. My injury was the main reason. I’ve taken an injection, but it’s hit and miss.Tamim Iqbal
Tamim also revealed that it wasn’t an easy decision to step down, “Everyone in the team has the same goal. We want to do really well in the World Cup whether I’m the captain or not. If I say that I’m not sad, that won’t be true. I’m definitely sad. But when it comes to the country, one can’t be selfish. I’ve also spoken with the prime minister. She told me to continue as a player.”
Tamim will return to cricket with the home series against New Zealand next September. He won’t be taking part in the Asia Cup, which will begin on 30 August. Tamim also explained why he won’t take part in the Asia Cup, “If I pushed (my rehabilitation), I could’ve played in the Asia Cup. But I’m hoping that I will return fully fit against New Zealand.”
The BCB president said that the board wants Tamim at a 100 per cent in the New Zealand series and the World Cup, “We’ve always said, Tamim will be our captain till the World Cup. But he has decided himself (to step down). Now we have to wait and see when he can return. If we had asked him, he would’ve played. But if his injury worsens after playing in the Asia Cup, that would be even a bigger loss.”
Nazmul also spoke about the affect Tamim’s resignation as captain will have on the team, “It is a big blow for us. Whoever we name as the captain, it will be difficult for him to adjust to the role.”
But the BCB chief was hopeful that having a number of experienced cricketers in the mix will help the team recover from the blow, “In our team almost everyone is a leader. The main thing is, the team has to win. If the team keeps winning, I’m hopeful that everything will fall into place.”
No doubt, the Bangladesh team supporters are hoping for the same thing.
