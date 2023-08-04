Tamim didn’t want to be ‘selfish’

Tamim Iqbal spoke first in the press conference on Thursday night and in just few short sentences he declared that his tenure as the captain of the Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) team has come to an end.

He explained that he took this decision with the best interest of the ODI team in mind. One of the hundreds of journalists present at the press conference which was held at the garage of the Gulshan residence of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan then asked, “You’re stepping down just as the captain, right?”

Tamim replied, “I’ve stepped down as captain.” He also clarified that he took the decision to step down because of his injury.