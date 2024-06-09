Ruthless Australia crush England at T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler said England must "dust ourselves down" after a damaging 36-run defeat by ruthless Australia in Barbados on Saturday left their T20 World Cup defence in the balance.

Australia raced out of the blocks at the Kensington Oval, posting 201-7 in their 20 overs, and England wickets tumbled after a bright start as they struggled to 165-6.

Buttler's men, who flopped badly when defending their 50-over title in India last year, are still winless after their opening game against Scotland was wrecked by rain.