ICC T20 ranking
Shakib drops to worst position in 12 years
Shakib Al Hasan started the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as the top all-rounder in the shortest format of the game but his performance against Sri Lanka and South Africa was so shambolic that he dropped to the 5th spot in the latest ranking, published Wednesday.
This is the lowest ranking spot for the star Bangladeshi all-rounder in the last 12 years.
He was placed the 5th in the ICC ranking published on 25 September in 2012.
Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has snatched the top spot from Shakib with a rating point of 231 while Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ranked 2nd with 225 points.
Shakib was the No 1 all-rounder with 223 points when the tournament kicked-off last week.
He conceded 30 runs without taking any wickets in 3 overs against Sri Lanka and took 8 runs off 14 balls. In the second match against South Africa, he gave away six runs in one over and scored 3 off 4 balls.
Due to such flop shows in the back to back matches, his rating points have come down to 208. Rating points of Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza (210), who is not playing in the T20 World Cup is also better than Shakib.
Despite such a fall of Shakib, Towhid Hridoy and Mustafizur Rahman gained big in the latest ranking. Hridoy, who scored 40 off 20 against Sri Lanka in the first match and 37 off 34 balls against the Proteas, advanced 32 spots. His current ranking position is 27.
Mustafizur Rahman advanced 10 points. He has been ranked at 13th spot among the bowlers in the T20I.
Besides, Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain have also made progress. They are currently placed at 19th and 30th spots respectively.
Adil Rashid and Suryakumar Yadav are the top bowler and batter in the T20I.