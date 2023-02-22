Hathurusingha takes over as head coach of Bangladesh cricket team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reappointed Hathurusingha for the next two years, following his successful first stint as the head coach.
During his first tenure, Bangladesh tasted several historic victories, both at home and abroad, including a famous win against England in the 2015 World Cup and series wins against Pakistan, India, and South America.
Hathurusingha was seen having conversations with key players, including Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed, and Taijul Islam, during Tuesday’s practice session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
He, however, has not yet addressed the media. A press conference has been scheduled for Wednesday, where Hathurusingha will speak to the media and discuss his plans for the team.
The Bangladesh team is gearing up for their upcoming series against England, consisting of three ODIs and three T20 matches, starting on 1 March.