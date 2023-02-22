Cricket

Hathurusingha takes over as head coach of Bangladesh cricket team

Prothom Alo English Desk
New head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is seen in conversations with Bangladesh cricket team's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal while manager Nafees Iqbal and Khaled Mahmud Sujon are listening to them at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 21 February 2023Prothom Alo

Chandika Hathurusingha has officially taken over as the head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, reports news agency UNB.

He arrived in Dhaka on Monday and joined the team’s practice session on Tuesday, marking his second stint’s first day in the role.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reappointed Hathurusingha for the next two years, following his successful first stint as the head coach.

During his first tenure, Bangladesh tasted several historic victories, both at home and abroad, including a famous win against England in the 2015 World Cup and series wins against Pakistan, India, and South America.

Hathurusingha was seen having conversations with key players, including Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed, and Taijul Islam, during Tuesday’s practice session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

He, however, has not yet addressed the media. A press conference has been scheduled for Wednesday, where Hathurusingha will speak to the media and discuss his plans for the team.

The Bangladesh team is gearing up for their upcoming series against England, consisting of three ODIs and three T20 matches, starting on 1 March.

