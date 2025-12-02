Weight of history against England in pink-ball Gabba

England head into Thursday's day-night second Ashes Test against pink-ball masters Australia needing a rare victory at Brisbane's Gabba to get back into the five-match series.

Travis Head's whirlwind century carried Australia to an eight-wicket victory inside two days in Perth as they went 1-0 up.

The hosts are again without captain Pat Cummins and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood, leaving swing king Mitchell Starc, who is expected to be a force in humid Brisbane under lights, to carry the attack.

England, who capitulated in four frantic hours in Perth from a winning position, cannot afford to slip 2-0 down with three matches to play if they are to have realistic hopes of regaining the urn.