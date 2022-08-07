Mahmudullah’s 80 guides Bangladesh to 290-9

Skipper Tamim Iqbal’s brisk fifty at the top followed by Mahmudullah’s unbeaten 80 took Bangladesh to a decent 290-9 in their 50 overs at the second One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Afif Hossain also chipped in with a run-a-ball 41 while Najmul Hossain Shanto made 38 off 55 balls, his career best innings in the 50-over format.