Litton needs 28 runs to dethrone Shakib
The feat may come today as Bangladesh plays against Afghanistan in a crucial Asia Cup game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Litton, the T20 captain of Bangladesh, scored three half-centuries in the last five matches, including one against Hong Kong in Asia Cup opening game, raising the prospect of surpassing Shakib.
Shakib Al Hasan is now at the top of the ladder with 2551 runs in 129 matches while Litton Das so far accumulated 2524 runs in 112 matches. Whatever it is, Litton is all set to surpass Shakib by playing less number matches than the ace allrounder.
Mahmudullah Riyad who had retired from the International cricket had 2444 runs to hold the third spot. Tamim Iqbal with 1701 runs from 74 matches is in the fourth position while Mushfiqur Rahim is in fifth spot with 1500 runs from 102 matches.
While Tamim had already announced retirement from all format of cricket, Mushfiqur Rahim is still playing Test cricket after retiring from ODI and T20 format.
Litton however has the best strike rate still with 126.95 amongst those top five batters of Bangladesh. Shakib had strike rate of 121.18 while other three batters had strike rate below 120.