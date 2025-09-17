Litton needs 28 runs to dethrone Shakib

The feat may come today as Bangladesh plays against Afghanistan in a crucial Asia Cup game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Litton, the T20 captain of Bangladesh, scored three half-centuries in the last five matches, including one against Hong Kong in Asia Cup opening game, raising the prospect of surpassing Shakib.

Shakib Al Hasan is now at the top of the ladder with 2551 runs in 129 matches while Litton Das so far accumulated 2524 runs in 112 matches. Whatever it is, Litton is all set to surpass Shakib by playing less number matches than the ace allrounder.