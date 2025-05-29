Bangladesh suffer 37-run defeat against Pakistan

Bangladesh continues its losing trend in T20 format, tasting a 37-run defeat to Pakistan in three-match series opening game at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Chasing a victory target of 202, Bangladesh were bundled out for 164 in 19.2 overs as they put on another dismal batting show.

It was their third defeat on the trot, having lost the last two matches against United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this month.