1st T20
Bangladesh suffer 37-run defeat against Pakistan
Bangladesh continues its losing trend in T20 format, tasting a 37-run defeat to Pakistan in three-match series opening game at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
Chasing a victory target of 202, Bangladesh were bundled out for 164 in 19.2 overs as they put on another dismal batting show.
It was their third defeat on the trot, having lost the last two matches against United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this month.
Skipper Liton made team-high 30-ball 48 with one four and three sixes and put the side on track for a victory but his dismissal sparked a collapse, from which they could never recover.
Jaker Ali Anik scored 36 and opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim added 31. Tanzid who hit two fours and three sixes gave Bangladesh a flying start despite Parvez Hossain Emon was dismissed cheaply.
But a rash shot caused Tanzid’s dismissal after which Liton and Towhid Hriody kept the side flowing with the skipper in supreme touch particularly. The latter though played a slow-paced knock, Liton amended it somehow.
Shadab Khan took the wicket of Liton, ending a 63-run partnership between him and Hridoy.
After Liton’s dismissal, Bangladesh lost the last seven wickets for 64 runs to concede a defeat without much resistance.
Pakistan, earlier, recovered from 8-2 to post 201-7. Skipper Salman Ali Agha was instrumental in the big total with 34 ball-56, a knock laced with eight fours and one six and set the tune.
Utilising the platform set by the captain, Shadab Khan struck 48 off 25 and Hasan Nawaz hammered 22 ball-44, pushing the score past 200.
After Pakistan opted to bat first, Bangladesh tasted a success in the first over when Mahedi Hasan removed Saim Ayub for first ball-duck with a return catch.
In the second over, pacer Shoriful Islam dismissed dangerman Fakhar Zaman for one, reducing Pakistan to a precarious 8-2.
Unfazed by the early trouble, Salman counterattacked in style and got support from Mohammad Haris who was equally aggressive, leaving Bangladesh in a cornered situation.
They added 48 off 25 before Tanzim Hasan Sakib had Haris caught by Taznid Hasan Tamim at long on for 31.
But there was no respite for Bangladesh bowlers as Hazan Nawaz came in and showed similar aggression.
However, Hasan Mahmud dismissed Salman just after he reached his third half-century in T20 cricket, ending 65-run between him and Nawaz.
Rishad Hossain then gave Bangladesh a glimmer of hope to stop Pakistan juggernaut by getting rid of Nawaz with a return catch after the batter smashed two fours and four sixes.
But Shadab Khan kept hitting all the things coming his way as Pakistan piled on runs to take the score past 200.
Shoriful Islam denied Shadab the half-century by getting the better of him in the penultimate delivery. Shadab smote five fours and two sixes in his knock.
For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam was the most successful bowler with 2-32 in three overs.