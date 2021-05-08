Abid hits double century as Pakistan show Zimbabwe 'how to play cricket'

Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor paid tribute to Pakistan after the tourists took total control on the second day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, outclassing the home side with both bat and ball to take a huge step towards sealing a 2-0 series victory.

Zimbabwe were 52 for four at the close in reply to Pakistan's 510 for eight declared, 458 runs behind. After remaining reasonably competitive until lunch on Saturday, Zimbabwe's bowlers took a hammering during the afternoon.

Opening batsman Abid Ali made 215 not out and Nauman Ali slammed 97 before being stumped off a wide. The pair plundered 169 runs off 199 balls for the eighth wicket.

"They're showing us how to play Test cricket at the moment," admitted Taylor, acknowledging that the afternoon run feast was the culmination of hours of disciplined batting.

"We can learn a lot from their batsmen, the way they apply themselves. They just try and wear you down. At the end of the day your bowlers are almost at the brink. That's what Test cricket is all about."

Taylor said Pakistan's batting took its toll ahead of Zimbabwe's reply.