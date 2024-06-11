This is the match we should have won: Shanto

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his side was confident of winning the match against South Africa as batter Jaker Ali was at the crease however things did not go as planned for the Tigers in the last over of the match when they needed 11 runs off 6 balls.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, South Africa prevailed over Bangladesh in a final ball thriller in the T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday (local time) and took a step closer to qualifying for the Super 8 stage.

Shanto feels that his side should have won the match but said South Africa bowled well in the last couple of overs.

"Everyone was nervous but were confident when Jaker was there. It didn't happen but that's okay. Tanzid really worked hard last couple of games, we needed new-ball wickets and he showed his character. This is the match we should have won, we nearly did but in the last couple of overs they bowled well," Shanto said in a post-match presentation.

