Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

BSS adds: Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal was hugely disappointed by this defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, which also cost them valuable 10 points of the ICC ODI Super League.

A victory also would help Bangladesh to clean sweep of the series for the first time against Afghanistan.

But more than the sweep of the series, Tamim rued for these 10 points, which not only strengthened their position in the point table but also kept them far ahead of confirming the 2023 World Cup in India.

With tougher series at away coming up, these 10 points were more important than any other thing to Tamim. Bangladesh though currently stay at the top of the ICC ODI Super League point table with 100 points.