Gurbaz, Zadran hit tons as Bangladesh need record 332 to level series

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran hit centuries and put together a record partnership as the visitors posted a daunting 331-9 in their 50 overs against Bangladesh in the second One-Day International of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Gurbaz and Zadran formed a whopping 256-run opening stand off 217 balls , the highest ever ODI stand for Afghanistan and the fourth highest against Bangladesh in all ODIs, to set Afghanistan up for a towering total after they were asked to bat first.

Gurbaz was the aggressor of the two, smashing 13 fours and eight sixes on way to scoring 145 off 125 deliveries, his highest score in ODIs.