BCB announces names of BPL teams

Changing franchise names in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is nothing new.

Ownership often changes hands, and so do team names—something that has drawn criticism from some quarters.

This time, however, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) itself has finalised the team names.

The 12th edition of the BPL will feature five teams. Two days ago, the BCB revealed who owns which franchise. Today, it officially announced the names of the teams.