BCB announces names of BPL teams
Changing franchise names in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is nothing new.
Ownership often changes hands, and so do team names—something that has drawn criticism from some quarters.
This time, however, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) itself has finalised the team names.
The 12th edition of the BPL will feature five teams. Two days ago, the BCB revealed who owns which franchise. Today, it officially announced the names of the teams.
Among the five teams, two will retain their previous names—Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders.
Dhaka Capitals will be operated by Remark Harlen, while Bashundhara Kings will run Rangpur Riders.
The Chattogram franchise, now owned by Triangle Services Limited, will be named Chattogram Royals.
The Rajshahi team, owned by Nabil Group, will be called Rajshahi Warriors. Under the ownership of ‘Cricket With Sami, the Sylhet Titans will take the field.
Although ownership of the five franchises has been granted, the BCB has announced that any franchise failing to provide a bank guarantee of Tk 100 million within five working days will not be allowed to participate in the players’ draft.
The players’ draft for this edition of the BPL will be held on 17 November, while the tournament is scheduled to begin in the second week of December and continue until mid-January.