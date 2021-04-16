Akram hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms

Former Bangladesh captain and current director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Akram Hasan, has been admitted to a hospital in the capital with Covid-19 symptoms, reports UNB.

Akram remained in isolation at his home as was was tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 April.

On Thursday, the former captain was admitted to the hospital out of precaution, Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB, said.



