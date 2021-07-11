All-round Gregory stars as England clinch Pakistan series

Somerset pace-bowling all-rounder Gregory, in just his second match at this level, struck with his first ball on Saturday on the way to 3-44 as England won with six overs to spare.

That followed his valuable 40 and an eighth-wicket stand of 69 with Brydon Carse (31), in a maiden ODI innings for both batsmen, after England had slumped to 160-7.

"It was a case of trying to bat as deep as possible, build a partnership with Carsey," player of the match Gregory told Sky Sports.