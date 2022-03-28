Anamul 184 leads Prime Bank to crushing win

Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy struck his List A career best 184 as Prime Bank Cricket Club crushed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 111 runs in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Sunday at BKSP-4 ground, reports BSS.

In another match of the day, defending champions Abahani Limited secured their second victory in fourth match, beating Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Sangstha by 20 runs at BKSP-3 ground.

Khelaghar in their previous game, pulled off a surprise with a seven-wicket win over Prime Bank.

The Prime Bank didn't do any mistake to hit back into the winning way. Anamul clobbered 18 fours and 8 sixes in his 142 ball-184, as Prime Bank compiled a mammoth 388-5. Shinepukur however were restricted to 277-8 to concede the big defeat.