Anamul 184 leads Prime Bank to crushing win

Anamul and his opening partner Shahadat Hossain combined for 162 to give the side a solid start after being sent to bat first. Shahadat scored 47 while Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 30 and captain Mohammad Mithun made 38.
Later Nasir Hossain clubbed 62 of 32 balls with three fours and five sixes to help the side edge closer to 400- runs-mark.
Raqibul Hasan claimed 4-45 to stifle Shinepukur as they were chasing an unbelievable target. Sikandar Raza was the top-scorer for the side with 98 off 109 while Sajjadul Haque contributed 56.
In other match, Abahani Limited were driven by Naim Sheikh who hit 84 off 118 with six fours and three sixes to help the side post 261-9 against Khelaghar.
Captain Mosaddek Hossain complemented Naim's effort with 63 and Shamim Patwari struck 42 off 39.
Mehedi Hasan and Salman Hossain took two wickets apiece for Khelaghar.
However, chasing a respectable target, Khelaghar were held back to 241-9 with Amit Mojumder hitting highest 79. Amite Hasan continued his rich vein of form with 54.
Arafat Sunny and Tanzim Hasan Sakib bagged three wickets each to derail Khelaghar's innings.