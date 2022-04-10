Anuj, Kohli shine for RCB as MI suffer fourth loss

Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten 68 but his Mumbai Indians team fell to their fourth successive loss of this season's IPL as they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

The swashbuckling Suryakumar lifted Mumbai from 79-6 to 151-6 but the total barely tested Faf du Plessis' Bangalore who achieved their target with nine balls and seven wickets to spare in Pune.

Up and coming Indian talent Anuj Rawat hit 66 and put on 80 runs with Virat Kohli (48) to guide the team, who hunt for their maiden Indian Premier League title, to their third win in four games.