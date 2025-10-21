West Indies beat Bangladesh in super over

West Indies bowled a full 50 overs of spin in their second ODI against Bangladesh on Tuesday, a first in one-day international cricket history, as the visitors emerged victorious at the end of a super over.

After holding Bangladesh to 213 for seven wickets, West Indies made 213-9 in their 50 overs and hit 10 runs in their super over to win the match by one run and level the three-match series at 1-1.

The match had a total of 92 overs of spin, the highest in an ODI. The previous record was 78 overs.

Five West Indies spinners bowled 10 overs each after the tourists dropped pace bowlers Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd from the starting XI and Bangladesh elected to bat first in Mirpur.