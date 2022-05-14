Ashraful still rules the roost

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to face off for the 11th time in a Test series on Sunday in Chattogram. Sri Lanka are already Bangladesh’s most frequent opponent in the five-day format. The Tigers have played 22 Tests against the Lions, which is four more than Zimbabwe and West Indies.

As soon as the first ball of the match leaves the bowler’s hands on Sunday, Sri Lanka will edge Zimbabwe and become Bangladesh’s most recurrent opponent in Tests in terms of matches and number of series.