Will Shakib ever return to the squad, what does the BCB boss say?

Will Shakib Al Hasan ever return to the national squad? The talks resurfaced following his match-winning performance for Dubai Capitals in this year’s edition of the Global Super League which earned him the man of the match award. Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam said he would talk to Shakib in this regard.

Shakib Al Hasan hasn’t been able to return home since the fall of the Awami League government. However, he still joined the team to play in the Test match series against India last year.