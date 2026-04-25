Kiwi leg-spinner Sodhi eulogises Rishad

Rishad Hossain is one of the most talked-about names in Bangladesh cricket right now. Someone praising him has become a regular phenomenon.

And when that praise comes from a fellow leg-spinner, it carries even more weight. New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is no exception.

Sodhi plays all three formats for New Zealand. Having been in international cricket for more than a decade, he is also impressed by Rishad—one reason being the Bangladeshi leg-spinner’s height of 6 feet 2 inches.

Speaking at a press conference today, Saturday at Bir Sreshtho Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram ahead of the T20 series, Sodhi said in his own words, “The way he bowled so well in the Big Bash in Australia shows how versatile a leg-spinner he is.”