Australia appoint Andrew McDonald as cricket coach

Australia's top cricket body appointed Andrew McDonald as national coach on Wednesday, two months after the shock departure of Justin Langer.

McDonald, 40, secured a four-year contract in the top position after winning praise for his performance as interim coach since Langer's abrupt resignation on February 5 shook the cricket world.

He is taking on one of the highest-profile jobs in Australia, where cricket is an essential part of the country's identity and the team's exploits grip much of the nation.

"I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead," McDonald said after being confirmed in the job by Cricket Australia. My plan is to build on the growth, depth and experience of the squad while working collectively with the group and across the game," he said in a statement,” the newly appointed Aussie coach said.