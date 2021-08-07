Australia beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in fourth T20I

Australia beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in the fourth Twenty 20 International of the five match series in Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh batsmen posted only 104 for nine in 20 overs but bowlers continued their superb display with the ball fighting till the end. Mustafizur Rahman continued his superb economical bowling show conceding only 9 runs in his four overs and taking two important wickets.