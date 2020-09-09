Australia beat England by five wickets to regain T20 top ranking

But England's fielding was ragged and they spilled several catches before Mitchell Marsh plundered 13 off paceman Mark Wood's final over to ease Australian nerves and put them firmly back in the driving seat.

In the end it was reasonably comfortable for Australia with Marsh striking the winning single off Chris Jordan with three balls left to finish unbeaten on 39.

Jonny Bairstow had earlier top-scored for England with 55 in 44 balls.

England won the series 2-1 and will now face Australia in three ODIs in Manchester, starting on Friday.

Australia had slipped to second in the ICC's T20 rankings after falling 2-0 down in the series.

Captain Aaron Finch said it was a relief to get a first win on the board since they returned from a long international hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after throwing away the first match from a winning position.

"We know where we messed up in the first game, we know where we could improve. We played good cricket but couldn't finish it off, but tonight Mitch and Ashton (Agar) got us over the line," he said. "It's been great learning curve after a long lay-off."