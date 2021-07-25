Australia captain ruled out of Windies, Bangladesh series

“I am extremely disappointed to be heading home,” Finch said in an official release.
“This was considered the best course of action rather than travelling to Bangladesh, not being able to play and losing that recovery time. I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup,” he added.
Finch suffered the injury during practice leading into the T20 series against the West Indies in St Lucia, which he further aggravated in the final game of that Series.
Alex Carey will continue to captain Australia for the final match in Barbados. Selectors will decide on a T20 captain ahead of the five-game series against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Matthew Wade was vice-captain for the T20 matches against West Indies.