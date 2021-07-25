Australia captain ruled out of Windies, Bangladesh series

Australia captain Aaron Finch on Sunday was ruled out of the remainder of the tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to a knee injury.

Finch will return to Australia from the West Indies to complete 14 days quarantine and is then likely to undergo surgery.

Selectors and the Cricket Australia medical team are optimistic that Finch will recover in time for the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, which commences in mid-October.