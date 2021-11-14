Williamson's 85 leads New Zealand to 172-4 in World Cup final
AFP
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 14, 2021AFP
Skipper Kane Williamson hit 85 as New Zealand reached 172 for four against Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday.
Williamson's 48-ball knock, and his 68-run partnership with Glenn Phillips, took the attack to the opposition after New Zealand were invited to bat first in Dubai and had struggled to 57-1 at the midway point.
Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood returned impressive figures of 3-16 including the wickets of Williamson and Phillips for 18.
Both teams are bidding for their maiden T20 World Cup crown.