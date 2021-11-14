Cricket

T20 World Cup Final

Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand

AFP
Dubai
An Australia's fan cheers before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 14 November 2021.AFP

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Both the teams are bidding for their maiden title in the tournament with Australia unchanged from their semi-final win over Pakistan.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand have one forced change with Tim Seifert taking over the wicketkeeping duties after Devon Conway broke his hand and was ruled out.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

