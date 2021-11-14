Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand

Kane Williamson's New Zealand have one forced change with Tim Seifert taking over the wicketkeeping duties after Devon Conway broke his hand and was ruled out.
Teams
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult