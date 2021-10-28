Australia opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in their bid for a second successive win at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Aussies come in unchanged from their opening win over South Africa and Finch said the team is keen to get two more points.

"Looks like a really nice wicket, it's not going to change a huge amount. It is not quite as hot as it usually is in Dubai," said Finch.