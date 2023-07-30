Rain halts run chase by Australia's Warner and Khawaja

Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja withstood a barrage of hostile bowling as they steamed to 135 in pursuit of a target of 384 before rain stopped play on the fourth day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Sunday.

Jimmy Anderson floored Warner with an unintended beamer when Australia were just short of a hundred, with the batter just managing to fend off the shoulder-height ball with his bat handle.

Fast bowler Mark Wood then hit Khawaja on the helmet with a bouncer shortly after, leading to a lengthy concussion check before the rain set in.