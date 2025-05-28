T20I
Liton stresses smart cricket to bounce back in Pakistan series
Bangladesh captain Liton Das emphasised playing smart cricket in a bid to rebound from the shocking defeat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as his side will begin the three-match T20 International series against Pakistan in Lahore today, Wednesday.
“We all know how disappointing the UAE series was,” Liton admitted while speaking in a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday. “But we’ve had an honest conversation. We reached a consensus that we have to play smart cricket to beat a quality opponent like Pakistan. You can’t beat them only by playing good cricket.”
The 2-1 series defeat to an associate nation like the UAE triggered criticism back in the country but Liton appeared to be confident still, saying that his side is capable of beating any side.
“We accept that criticism is a part of a cricketer’s life. We admitted that we played badly against the UAE,” Liton said.
“But at the same time, we know, the key is how we respond after being humbled. Playing against Pakistan, that too in their den, is a huge challenge. We have to be at our best to beat them.”
“We are confident that we can beat anyone in the world. But we need to play smart cricket as I said earlier.”
While his first series as permanent captain was a disappointing one, Liton did not back away from his goal to have collective improvement.
He stressed that the goal and process should remain the same, whatever the result is.
“Pakistan has depth in their squad. It won’t be easy. But it’s also a chance for us to show that the UAE series was a wake-up call, not a defining moment,” Liton remarked.
Almost all of the Pakistan players came straight from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a T20 tournament where they have been in top form.
But the two sides are in the same boat if the results since the 2024 T20 World Cup is taken into consideration.
Pakistan has managed to win only three of their last 13 T20Is, two against minnows Zimbabwe, and slumped to 8th in the T20I rankings since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
In contrast, in this period, Bangladesh, which is ranked 9th, has won just four of their last 12 T20Is and lost series against lower-ranked United States (2024) and the UAE earlier this month.
The two teams met 19 times in T20 format with Pakistan winning 16 and losing just three.
Bangladesh won the last match between the two sides but that was an Asian Games competition where both teams sent their second-string side. However, that was considered as an International T20 game.
Liton has continued his patchy form in the UAE series too, scoring just 65 runs. Still he oozes with confidence to hit back to form and lead by example.
“As a batter I have an important role in this team. I will try my best to stay consistent,” Liton said.
“We have some players like Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Jaker Ali, Towhid Hridoy who have been in form now. T20 needs a combined batting effort, so if we can do well together, we will have a chance of good results.”