Liton stresses smart cricket to bounce back in Pakistan series

“We accept that criticism is a part of a cricketer’s life. We admitted that we played badly against the UAE,” Liton said.

“But at the same time, we know, the key is how we respond after being humbled. Playing against Pakistan, that too in their den, is a huge challenge. We have to be at our best to beat them.”

“We are confident that we can beat anyone in the world. But we need to play smart cricket as I said earlier.”

While his first series as permanent captain was a disappointing one, Liton did not back away from his goal to have collective improvement.

He stressed that the goal and process should remain the same, whatever the result is.

“Pakistan has depth in their squad. It won’t be easy. But it’s also a chance for us to show that the UAE series was a wake-up call, not a defining moment,” Liton remarked.